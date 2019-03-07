There is a very important bill going through the Legislature this year that will affect hundreds of thousands of people. No, it’s not Medicaid expansion, it’s the repeal of straight-party voting. Rep. Arent is sponsoring HB259 with Sen. Bramble. This is truly a bipartisan bill, and with Utah being only one of seven states left with this policy, it’s time to repeal this law. Removing this policy will do more good than gerrymandering laws or any other political change. By removing straight-party voting, each vote will count, voters will be more educated and the balance of true representation will improve.

Straight-party voting allows voters to simply check the party of their choice at the top of their ballot and be done with voting without filling out the rest of the ballot. This practice, at its worst, is lazy. It allows voters to bypass important research on their candidates and feeds into further partisan divide. This bill would not deter anyone from voting for only one party, but would encourage voters to at least think a little bit more about who they are voting for. Straight-party voting can be confusing for voters. Several people believe that they must fill in which party they affiliate with, and therefore may cause them to vote for an individual they did not intend to vote for later on in the ballot.

To have a better state, we must have proper and accurate representation. There are several instances where a voter will miss out on voting on important propositions and constitutional changes when only voting on the straight-party section. These sections are entirely skipped and therefore gives us less understanding of what the majority of voters think on citizen initiatives. Lastly, our political districts will be much better represented by who the voters truly want to be in office. In my race for Senate, I ran with the United Utah Party. I ended up with 34 percent of the electorate, but that was not a true representation of voters. Since there was no Democrat on the ballot, all straight-party votes went straight to the ether and counted for no one. Approximately 5,000 votes were wasted because of straight-party voting. If that provision was not the case and voters had to vote for each office, my electorate count would have been around 47 percent, which is a substantial difference.

Whether you align with Republicans, Democrats, the United Utah party, or other parties, it truly matters more who the candidate is rather than their affiliation. We need to be voting for candidates and not parties. Lawmakers against the bill prove to their constituents that they would rather have less informed voters in fear of losing their elected position. By removing straight-party voting, we will become a better represented state where lawmakers will listen to their constituents.