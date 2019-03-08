SALT LAKE CITY — The story for "Star Wars: Episode IX" has remained one of the best-kept secrets of 2019, but perhaps not for much longer.

What happened: Scott Ladewig, an IT professional who claims to be a Disney shareholder, took to Twitter Thursday to share details from Walt Disney Company’s 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, according to ComicBook.com.

Though it appears phones were banned from the meeting, Ladewig described things he saw at the meeting, including footage from some of Disney’s biggest upcoming films, including “Star Wars: Episode IX,” “Avengers: Endgame,” “Aladdin,” “The Lion King” and “Toy Story 4”.

The footage from Avengers, Episode IX, Lion King, and Aladdin all looked great. Hopefully the people up in arms about the genie will settle down once they see what we saw. — Scott Ladewig (@Ladewig) March 7, 2019

Warning: Potential spoilers ahead for "Star Wars," "Endgame," "Toy Story 4," "Aladdin."

Of course, all of this information should be taken with a grain of salt until Disney releases full details about their movies.

“Star Wars: Episode IX”

Ladewig’s tweets about the next “Star Wars” film don’t tell us many details, but they do give us a glimpse of the setting and a few moments from the film. Here are a few things Ladewig said the footage contains:

A blockade runner in an abandoned-looking hangar.

An explosion knocking Stormtroopers in a hangar bay.

A pained-looking Kylo Ren in a white room looking at Darth Vader’s helmet.

Rey, Finn and Poe in the Millennium Falcon cockpit with a brief shot of Lando.

Rey with Chewie’s bowcaster weapon.

Finn in an abandoned-looking ship interior.

Rey walking through a desert marketplace filled with aliens and wooden stands, according to another man claiming to be a shareholder at the event.

Twitter Scott Ladewig, an IT professional who claims to be a Disney shareholder, took to Twitter Thursday to share details from Walt Disney Company’s 2019 annual meeting of shareholders.

Ladewig also described a scene with Daisy Ridley using a lightsaber, though he did not go into detail about the color of said lightsaber.

It's so hard to recall because it fits from scene to scene so fast. Nothing really stands out from the behind the scenes.



Oh wait! I just remembered... A really cool clip of Daisy doing wire work, jumping and turning a somersault high up in the air with a lightsaber. — Scott Ladewig (@Ladewig) March 7, 2019

“Avengers: Endgame”

Ladewig tweeted that footage from the “Avengers: Endgame” included a hint that the energy surge resulting from Thanos’ use of the Infinity Gauntlet on Earth was spotted on another planet shortly after.

Nebula reveals she knows Thanos’ location, and Captain Marvel is reportedly heard saying, “Let’s go kill Thanos.”

Captain Marvel is seen telling the Avengers that the reason why she didn’t come to help sooner is that other planets without Avengers had been in need of her help, according to Ladewig.

"Toy Story 4"

According to Ladewig, footage shown from “Toy Story 4” reveals that the film will follow Woody and the gang on an adventure to find Forky after he abandons the crew while they’re on a road trip.

Ladewig’s tweets suggest that Woody will at some point be conflicted between staying with Bo at a carnival and remaining with the other toys in Bonnie’s care.

Twitter Scott Ladewig, an IT professional who claims to be a Disney shareholder, took to Twitter Thursday to share details from Walt Disney Company’s 2019 annual meeting of shareholders.

"Aladdin"

Though Will Smith’s blue CGI Genie look for the upcoming live-action “Aladdin” prompted scorn and criticism online, Ladewig tweeted, “Hopefully the people up in arms about the genie will settle down once they see what we saw.”

"The Lion King"

Ladewig said that footage from the “The Lion King” that was shown at the shareholders meeting looks “amazin” and “completely real.”

Release date: “Avengers: Endgame” will be the first of these films to hit theaters. Its release is scheduled for April 26.

“Star Wars: Episode IX” is the last, hitting theaters Dec. 20.

Again, all of this information should be taken with a grain of salt until Disney releases full details about their movies.