Here are five movies from various platforms that families may want to consider, as recommended by the Deseret News arts and entertainment department. Because not all are appropriate for younger children, age recommendations or ratings are included.

In theaters: 'How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World'

DreamWorks Animation returns with "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World," the third installment of the films based on the popular books by Cressida Cowell. Hiccup, a young Viking, and his Night Fury dragon friend, Toothless, have become leaders among their kind. But when a tyrant launches a plan to annihilate dragons, the Vikings and the dragons unite to find a secret dragon utopia. Josh Terry wrote for the Deseret News that the film has substantial subplots with "plenty of action" packed into the film and a resolution that longtime fans will enjoy. He gave the film three stars out of four and noted the striking visuals and "gorgeous lighting that will inspire your inner explorer." The PG-rated animated feature received a 92 percent "fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

In theaters: 'The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part'

Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. "The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part" (2019)

In "The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part," everything is not awesome. The humans have destroyed the city of Bricksburg and now Emmet, Lucy, Batman and friends live in the wasteland known as Apocalypseburg where Lego Duplos threaten their home. The Deseret News' Court Mann said there's much to like about the movie, including gags, pop culture references, and a worthwhile central message about change and friendship. The PG-rated animated film received an 86 percent "fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

In theaters: 'Run the Race'

Two brothers in a small Southern town struggle to overcome their mother's death, their father's abandonment and dashed dreams when a devastating injury forces one to the sidelines and the other to the field. Josh Terry wrote for the Deseret News that the film has "redemptive themes of forgiveness, the value of family and the reconciliation of religious faith," and awarded the film two and a half stars out of four. The Dove Foundation praised the film for its "emotional beats," likable characters and a "story of devotion and forgiveness." The website awarded the film its "Dove Approved 12+ Seal" and called the movie "an enjoyable production with strong talent." The film, produced by former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow, is rated PG for thematic content and some teen partying.

In theaters: 'The Kid Who Would Be King'

Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation "The Kid Who Would Be King" \*(2019)

A humble tween unites his friends and enemies with wizard Merlin to fight against enchantress Morgana in this modern take on the Arthurian legend. Josh Terry wrote for the Deseret News that the "light-hearted, charming pleasant surprise" is a "fun origin story for a heroic team of misfits." He gave the PG-rated film three and a half stars out of four. Common Sense Media said families can discuss positive messages, including teamwork, perseverance, courage and loyalty, and recommended the film for ages 10 and older.

In theaters: 'Bumblebee'

"Bumblebee" tells the story of a small yellow robot sent from Cybertron to Earth to find sanctuary for the Autobots from the Decepticons. On Earth, he finds refuge in a junkyard and with a teen girl who is trying to find her place in the world. Josh Terry for the Deseret News said the film "is custom-made for children of the 1980s who resent what Michael Bay did to their beloved franchise." He gave the film three and a half stars out of four and noted the film is rated PG-13 for "CGI action mayhem, some sporadic profanity and a bikini poster."