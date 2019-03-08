SALT LAKE CITY — A new magazine cover highlighting “Avengers: Endgame” shows that several beloved superheroes are getting a makeover.

ForbiddenPlanet.com, one of the world’s largest science fiction and pop culture online retailers, has a new Marvel Studios movie magazine available for pre-order. And the magazine cover shows many “Avengers” stars dressed up in new outfits and gear.

The cover includes Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Ant Man (Paul Rudd), Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson)

You can see the full image of the magazine cover here.

As ComicBook.com highlights, it appears Hawkeye is wearing his Ronin gear, which wouldn’t be the first time we’ve heard about him taking on the new role. There’s also proof that the Hulk is sporting a new outfit with a more calm facial expression, which connects to a long-running fan theory about the Hulk’s future.

The magazine, which offers an inside scoop to the film, ships on April 28, which is two days after the film's release.