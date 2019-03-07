SALT LAKE CITY — “Captain Marvel” dropped Thursday night for millions across the country.

And, as Doctor Strange said in “Avengers: Infinity War” — we’re in the endgame now.

“Captain Marvel” tells the story of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), who comes to Earth in hopes of figuring out her past. She teams up with Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) to avoid the Skull and Kree, both of whom are searching for her to harness her powers. And that’s your basic synopsis of the film.

We saw “Captain Marvel” ahead of its release and put together a slew of content based on what you’ll see. Here’s everything you need to know.

Disney-Marvel Studios, via Associated Press This image released by Disney-Marvel Studios shows Brie Larson in a scene from "Captain Marvel."

Review

Our own Josh Terry reviewed “Captain Marvel” ahead of its release, saying that is a fun thrill ride filled with '90s culture.

Twists

As I reported, “Captain Marvel” has a major twist when you compare it to the comic books. Basically, the film makes a change to the Mar-Vell character who, in the comics, is the original Captain Marvel.

Post-credits scenes

“Captain Marvel” has two post-credits scenes. One of them is filled with comedy, while the other is a direct reference to “Avengers: Endgame.”

Connections to ‘Avengers: Endgame’

You can bet your Marvel fandom membership that “Captain Marvel” connects to “Avengers: Endgame.” There’s a post-credits scene that connects the two stories together. And, well, the entire movie is about Captain Marvel, who will play a big role in the new film.

A history

Want to know more about Captain Marvel before you see the film? Read my lengthy explainer on the character.