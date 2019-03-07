SALT LAKE CITY — “Wicked” generated close to $40 million in economic impact during its run in Salt Lake City this year.

“Wicked,” which ran from Jan. 30 to March 3 at Salt Lake's Eccles Theater, grossed over $12 million in sales with more than 100,000 people deciding to see the show, according to a Broadway Across America news release emailed to the Deseret News.

The show had an economic impact of nearly $40 million, too, according to a statistical analysis from the Broadway League, a national trade association for Broadway.

The economic impact comes from tourism, hotels, dining at restaurants, parking and other factors, including the cost of labor and supplies from the show.

“Utah has a very special relationship with ‘Wicked.’ It simply resonates with people here,” said Bruce Granath, vice president of Broadway Across America’s Mountain Region, in a statement. “It has been extraordinary hosting five sold out weeks. During the final week, we had nearly 200 people at each performance participating in the drawing to purchase tickets for $25. It is also exciting to see the impact that ‘Wicked’ had on downtown Salt Lake City during the run. All the restaurants were packed. In fact, since 2017, more revenue has been generated by entertainment and dining than retail.”

“Wicked” finished its 41-performance run on March 3. The 2019 run was the hit musical's fourth run in Salt Lake City. It previously appeared in 2008, 2012 and 2014.

Read more: The Salt Lake run of 'Wicked' shows why the Broadway musical is still 'popular' 15 years later