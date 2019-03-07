Simon Dawson, Pool PA
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II walks with London Science Museum Director Ian Blatchford during a visit to the museum for the announcement of their summer exhibition "Top Secret" in Kensington, London, Thursday March 7, 2019.
SALT LAKE CITY — This is a big day: Queen Elizabeth II has shared her first Instagram post.

The photo, which you can see below, celebrates her visiting the London Science Museum. She specifically references a letter she found from the Royal Archives, which was originally written in 1843 by her great-great-grandfather Prince Albert.

“Today, I had the pleasure of learning about children’s computer coding initiatives and it seems fitting to me that I publish this Instagram post, at the Science Museum which has long championed technology, innovation and inspired the next generation of inventors,” the caption of her post read.

View this post on Instagram

Today, as I visit the Science Museum I was interested to discover a letter from the Royal Archives, written in 1843 to my great-great-grandfather Prince Albert.  Charles Babbage, credited as the world’s first computer pioneer, designed the “Difference Engine”, of which Prince Albert had the opportunity to see a prototype in July 1843.  In the letter, Babbage told Queen Victoria and Prince Albert about his invention the “Analytical Engine” upon which the first computer programmes were created by Ada Lovelace, a daughter of Lord Byron.  Today, I had the pleasure of learning about children’s computer coding initiatives and it seems fitting to me that I publish this Instagram post, at the Science Museum which has long championed technology, innovation and inspired the next generation of inventors. Elizabeth R. PHOTOS: Supplied by the Royal Archives © Royal Collection Trust / Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 2019

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) on

The queen posted the photo using a touch screen in front of a crowd at the museum, USA Today reports. She last visited the museum back in 2014 when she shared her first tweet.

Herb Scribner
Herb Scribner Herb Scribner is a writer for DeseretNews.com.
