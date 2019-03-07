Britain's Queen Elizabeth II walks with London Science Museum Director Ian Blatchford during a visit to the museum for the announcement of their summer exhibition "Top Secret" in Kensington, London, Thursday March 7, 2019.
The photo, which you can see below, celebrates her visiting the London Science Museum. She specifically references a letter she found from the Royal Archives, which was originally written in 1843 by her great-great-grandfather Prince Albert.
“Today, I had the pleasure of learning about children’s computer coding initiatives and it seems fitting to me that I publish this Instagram post, at the Science Museum which has long championed technology, innovation and inspired the next generation of inventors,” the caption of her post read.