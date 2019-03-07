SALT LAKE CITY — This is a big day: Queen Elizabeth II has shared her first Instagram post.

The photo, which you can see below, celebrates her visiting the London Science Museum. She specifically references a letter she found from the Royal Archives, which was originally written in 1843 by her great-great-grandfather Prince Albert.

“Today, I had the pleasure of learning about children’s computer coding initiatives and it seems fitting to me that I publish this Instagram post, at the Science Museum which has long championed technology, innovation and inspired the next generation of inventors,” the caption of her post read.

See the post below.

The queen posted the photo using a touch screen in front of a crowd at the museum, USA Today reports. She last visited the museum back in 2014 when she shared her first tweet.