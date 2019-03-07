SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released a video on March 7 that gives viewers a virtual tour through the new Rome Italy Temple.

The tour is led by Elders David A. Bednar and Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and gives people who could not otherwise visit the historic city the chance to see the temple.

In the video, President Russell M. Nelson refers to temples as "beautiful, holy houses of the Lord."

For the virtual tour, Elder Bednar and Elder Rasband take viewers through the different areas and rooms inside the temple. They explain what goes on in each room and some of the symbolism surrounding details or images in the temple.

Images in the video also show parts of the temple grounds and the visitors center, including statues of the 12 original apostles and one of Jesus Christ.

The Rome Italy Temple sits just over 10 miles outside of Vatican City. In January, Elder Bednar and Elder Rasband led a Catholic delegation on a tour through the temple.

The open house, which was held from Jan. 28 to Feb. 16, gave people the chance to tour the temple and view some of the historic Roman symbols that were incorporated into the design of the building and its grounds.

Dedication sessions will be held this weekend.