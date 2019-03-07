SALT LAKE CITY — The latest version of the Republican leadership-backed tax reform bill was released early Thursday afternoon,no longer extending local sales taxes on services.

HB441, which still needs a fiscal note showing the cost to taxpayers before it can come up on the House floor for a vote, now also shifts University of Utah funding and allocates more than $3 million to the Utah State Tax Commission.

The new appropriations come as new revenue estimates are anticipated. Earlier in the session, which ends next Thursday, lawmakers learned what was a $1.3 billion budget surplus would fall about $200 million short.

Senate Budget Chairman Jerry Stevenson, R-Layton, said then that the estimates should be updated again because that drop could be due to Utahns not paying their state income taxes as soon as expected rather than a decline in collections.

The massive tax reform bill intends to shore up the state's shrinking sales tax base by broadening what is subject to the state's current 4.7 percent rate to include most services, ranging from haircuts to hiring a lawyer.

At the same time, the bill decreases the state sales tax rate to 3 percent over three years, starting Jan. 1, 2020, with what appears to be a new mechanism for adjusting the number.

The bill also still lowers the state income tax rate from 4.95 percent to 4.75 percent. There appear to be a number of other changes noted in a 304-page comparison of the two most recent versions of the bill.

HB441 is not expected to be debated Thursday, although a news conference that includes Gov. Gary Herbert is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

Senate Majority Whip Dan Hemmert, R-Orem, said as long the Senate gets the bill by the end of the day Friday, a Senate hearing could still be held Monday, the final day for regularly scheduled hearings.