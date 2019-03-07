ST. GEORGE — Sophomore McKenna Fowler earned first team academic all-Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference on Thursday to highlight a list of seven Dixie State women’s swimmers who were named to the 2019 Academic All-RMAC teams, as announced by the league office.

Fowler, who carries a 4.0 GPA as a biomedical science major, was one of 10 student-athletes across the league who received first team honors. In addition to her first team honors, the sophomore was selected to receive the RMAC’s Women’s Swimming Summit Award, which is presented to the student-athlete with the highest cumulative grade-point average (GPA) participating at the final site for each of the conference championships.

In addition, six more Trailblazers were named on the conference’s honor roll – junior Sydney Anderson (3.513 GPA, business major), sophomore Megan Draney (3.750 GPA, history major), sophomore Miriam Gonzalez (3.880 GPA, secondary education major), sophomore Shelby Graves (3.733 GPA, biology major), junior Hannah Hansen (3.592 GPA, biology major), and junior Katie Pack (3.583 GPA, exercise science major).

To be eligible for consideration, a student-athlete must carry a 3.30 cumulative GPA and must have been an active student at the institution for at least two consecutive semesters or three consecutive quarters.