SALT LAKE CITY — Oprah Winfrey said guests on two early episodes of her show, a group of white supremacists and then a man who cheated on his wife, fundamentally changed her philosophy about her role in what would become a wildly successfully program.

Winfrey, who was a featured speaker Thursday at the Qualtrics X4 Summit in downtown Salt Lake City, said she would be "forever grateful" for the revelation she had following a pair of appearances that included sharing the set with a group of skinheads that was followed just days later by a trio of guests that included a husband, the wife he was cheating on, and the woman with whom he was cheating.

Steve Griffin, Deseret News Attendees listen to Bill McDermott, CEO of software company SAP, during the Qualtrics X4 Summit at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, March 7, 2019.

"I felt during the (skinheads) show I don't like the fact that I'm putting this out into the world," Winfrey said. "I could sense they were using this as a platform to spread their hatred.

"A week after I'd done the skinheads ... during a live show the husband said on national TV to his wife that his girlfriend was pregnant. I felt exactly what you just expressed … this should not happen to a human being and certainly not under my watch."

Winfrey said she told her producer "we need to figure a way to be a force for good" and ultimately found the path to that goal after reading the book, "The Seat of the Soul" by Gary Zukav, and adopting an intention-focused approach to choosing her guests. Winfrey said every show she did after that was born of an "intentional" process that she believes served both her guests and her audience at a higher level.

Winfrey said she aligned herself with the question, "How could I serve them as a force of enlightenment and entertainment" and directed her production staff "don't come to me with the idea unless you know why you're doing it."

That mindset would prove a winning one for Winfrey who went on to produce over 4,500 episodes of the Oprah Winfrey Show, which ran from 1986 until 2011. Winfrey said she's done over 37,000 one-on-one interviews over her career.

Other speakers Thursday at the Qualtrics event included NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, Qualtrics co-founder and CEO Ryan Smith and Bill McDermott, CEO of the giant European tech conglomerate SAP, which purchased Qualtrics late last year for $8 billion just days before the company was set to launch its own public stock offering.

This story will be updated.