LOGAN —Utah State women's tennis (4-6, 0-0 MW) is set to return to the courts for its first match in almost two weeks when it travels to Provo to face BYU (5-4, 0-0 WCC) on Friday, March 8, at 10 a.m. This will be the start of an eight-match road trip for the Aggies.

"Ever since I have taken over the program at USU, we have had tremendous matches against BYU," said head coach Sean McInerney. "They are a very talented program and have had a great spring thus far. This is a great opportunity for our team to go on the road against one of the best teams on our schedule and see how we matchup. We are looking forward to it."

Utah State is led by freshman Sidnee Lavatai with a 6-2 mark in dual matches, playing mostly at the No. 6 spot. Sophomore Alexandra Pisareva is 3-2, while junior Lucy Octave is 4-4, as she has gone 3-0 at the No. 4 spot. In doubles, the duo of Lavatai and Pisareva are 5-0, playing in the bottom two doubles positions, while Octave and freshman Annaliese County are 6-2 in dual matches, and are 3-1 in both the second and third spot. Overall, the Aggies have used six different doubles pairs in dual matches this season.

Overall, BYU leads the all-time series 9-1. The Cougars are coming off a five-match road trip, most recently falling to Fresno State, 4-3. The Cougars are led by Polina Malykh with a 7-2 mark in dual matches, while Madeline Almedia is 5-3, while the duo of Samantha Smith and Kate Cusick have three wins apiece. In doubles, the duo of Smith and Taylah Beckham are 6-2, while Almedia and Malykh are 4-2 playing together.