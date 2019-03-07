SALT LAKE CITY — A bill that strengthens Utah's current code for self-defense passed the Senate today with a 18-8 vote.

The bill already passed the House and will be sent to the governor.

HB114 states an individual doesn't have an obligation to retreat from an aggressor and failure to retreat is not relevent to whether or not they acted reasonably.

The floor sponsor of the bill, Sen. David Hinkins, R-Orangeville, said the bill has received support from law enforcement agencies and prosecutors.

Sen. Gene Davis, D-Salt Lake City, spoke in opposition to the bill, saying it would create a "wild, wild, West" scenario.

"I think this will bring about a lot of shootings, and justify shootings when they shouldn't be," Davis said.