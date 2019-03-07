SPANISH FORK — A fire ripped through a home in Spanish Fork on Thursday, killing several pets in the basement.

A woman arrived at her home, 789 S. 1240 East, Thursday morning to find smoke coming from inside the house. When she went to the back door she saw fire, said Spanish Fork Police Lt. Brandon Anderson.

The fire spread quickly and the home was engulfed by the time fire crews arrived.

Damaged to the home was estimated at $300,000 and was considered a total loss. A cat and four rats in a cage in the basement died as a result of the fire, Anderson said. A second cat remained missing as of Thursday afternoon. No one else was home at the time.

Fire crews from Mapleton and Salem assisted Spanish Fork firefighters. The cause of the fire remained under investigation Thursday.