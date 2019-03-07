PROVO — Detectives on Thursday detailed the clues that strengthened their suspicion that a Utah man killed a young couple and dumped their bodies in an abandoned mineshaft in 2017.

On the second day of a preliminary hearing for Jerrod Baum, the law enforcement officers recalled finding keys belonging to Riley Powell, 18, and Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson, 17, scattered around a gravel pit near Baum's home in the tiny community of Mammoth in Juab County.

Fourth District Judge Derek Pullan did not immediately rule Thursday whether there is enough evidence for Baum to stand trial on two charges of aggravated murder. A conviction carries a possible death sentence.

Video footage played in court showed Morgan Henderson, 35, pointing out where the teens' keys might be hidden around Baum's Juab County home and leading officers to a barrel, where detectives said they later found the couple's smashed phones, among other items. Sanpete County sheriff's detective Chad Nielson recounted Henderson becoming emotional one day almost a year ago as she and officers approached an area near the mine. Crews eventually lowered a camera in the shaft to find one body on a ledge and another below.

Stuart Johnson, Deseret News Jerrod William Baum, 42, appears for a preliminary hearing at the 4th District Court in Provo on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, as he faces eight felony charges in connection with the deaths of Riley Powell, 18, and Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson, 17.

On Wednesday, Henderson, who agreed to testify against Baum in exchange for resolving several of her own criminal charges, recounted in vivid detail how he drove her and the teens to the foot of a cliff and led them to a mine shaft, where he made the girl watch as he killed Powell, ignored her pleas, and then took Otteson's life.

Defense attorneys questioned Henderson's credibility, focusing on her mental illness that causes her to hallucinate and her memory issues from a history of shock therapy for depression, in addition to her sometime use of psychedelic mushrooms.

Prosecutors said Thursday that despite the questions, they believe the evidence is strong. Henderson likely could not have carried out the killings by herself, and her memory of where the teen's belongings were hidden matched what officers found, said Randy Kennard, deputy Utah County Attorney.

"The circumstance of any case is people are who they are, and we realize that," he said. "We're not trying to hide anything."

After the hearing, family members of the slain teens said they'd learned details they hadn't known before Henderson's testimony. Amanda Hunt, the girl's aunt, and Bill Powell, Riley's dad, still had questions about the chain of events and how Baum may have managed to subdue the pair, they said Thursday. But the new information only helped so much.

Otteson and Powell families Brelynne “Breezy” Otteson, 17, and Riley Powell, 18, were killed and their bodies and dumped in an abandoned mine shaft near Mammoth on Dec. 30. Their accused killer, Jerrod Baum, faces a possible death penalty if convicted.

"We won't have the kids back," Powell said, "so we'll never have closure."

Hunt said it was "debatable" whether Henderson was telling the truth and believes she may have downplayed her own role in the deaths. Powell said he believed Henderson "to a point."

As part of an agreement with prosecutors, Henderson, 35, told investigators her version of what happened. She admitted to initially lying to authorities and will be released from jail once Baum's case is resolved, court documents show.

Baum, who did not testify, faces eight felony charges in connection with the deaths.

This story will be updated with additional details.