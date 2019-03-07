SALT LAKE CITY — Wendy’s is offering free bacon cheeseburgers and Frostys every day until March 16 and it requires little-to-no effort

Thrillist reports that Wendy’s customers can receive a free bacon cheeseburger or Frosty shake just by downloading Wendy’s app and buying something using the app.

So, for example, you can download the app, order some fries, and then you’ll be given a free burger with your order.

There’s a separate offer that allows you to earn a free Frosty. The two offers cannot be combined.

You can use this promotion until March 16.

How to use it: Open Wendy’s app and find the “offers” section. The offer will refresh every day until March 16.

Other offers: You can also find a deal for a buy-one-get-one-free premium chicken sandwich deal, according to The Sun-Sentinel.