Cartographer Jared Bruton talked about his 3D map of Zion National Park at Maps on the Hill at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Thursday. The free event illustrated how current mapping technology is being applied to important issues across a wide range of disciplines, including economic development, natural resources, infrastructure management, public lands and environment issues, and efficient services delivery.

The event was organized by the Utah Geographic Information Council, a statewide user group of geographic information system professionals, in partnership with the state’s Automated Geographic Reference Center.

