WEST JORDAN — A woman who police say has a history of substance abuse was arrested Tuesday after allegedly breaking into several homes in her neighborhood and attempting to kidnap a child out of a car, police say.

Officers booked Charity Ann Smith, 45, of West Jordan, into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of kidnapping, assault, burglary, three counts of trespassing and interrupting a communication device.

Tuesday afternoon, Smith was in the area of 1100 West 7000 South, near her home, when she allegedly opened the rear door of a car "and attempted to remove the victim's child from the back seat. The victim had to force her child out of the suspect's hands, and keep her from continuing to take the child," according to a Salt Lake County Jail booking report.

When she was later arrested by police, Smith "mentioned (Division of Child and Family Services) and needing a child," the report states.

Smith also allegedly entered a home in the neighborhood at random and took the homeowner's cellphone when the homeowner attempted to call 911, according to the report.

"The suspect pushed the victim at least twice while she was inside the home, to keep the victim from using her phone," the report states.

Smith then "forced her way into three other homes," according to the report. Homeowners described her as "going crazy" inside their residences, the report states.

West Jordan police noted that all of these crimes occurred less than 24 hours after she was released from jail that morning for investigation of another incident.

Police Sgt. JC Holt said officers have dealt with Smith in the past wandering around the neighborhood while intoxicated, but she has never attempted to abduct a child before, he said. Investigators suspect drugs were fueling her actions on Tuesday to the point she was "out of her mind," he said.

Smith also has a history of assault and interfering with arresting officers, according to court records.