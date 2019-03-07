CEDAR HILLS, Utah County — A former Cedar Hills resident now living in Tennessee was charged Thursday with sexually abusing a boy a decade ago.

Robert McDaniel Christian, 50, is charged in 4th District Court with four counts of sodomy on a child, a first-degree felony, 10 counts of sexual abuse of a child, a second-degree felony, and lewdness involving a child, a class A misdemeanor.

In August, a man contacted police to report that he was sexually abused by Christian between 2008 and 2010 when he was between 11 and 13 years old, according to charging documents. The man said when he was in fifth grade, his neighbor, Christian, would talk to him as he walked home from school.

One day, Christian invited the victim into his house, at which time he made him wear women's underwear and spanked him, according to charging documents. The man said the abuse happened about 20 times over the next two years, progressing into more sexual acts, the charges state.

"He said Christian always dressed him in women's clothing and spanked him … and saying he was really a girl," according to charging documents.

The man said he told his parents about the alleged abuse when he was preparing to go on a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

"(He) first disclosed the abuse both to his parents and to his ecclesiastical leader when he was 17, but the decision was made at that time by that group not to involve law enforcement. (He) subsequently sought therapy to address the psychological issues associated with the abuse," the charges state.

But while on his mission, he had to "return home due to the trauma that he had endured," according to a police affidavit filed in 4th District Court. "It is then that he decided to report the abuse to law enforcement."

Investigators determined Christian had moved to Athens, Tennessee. "Social media accounts for Christian include several photos in which Christian has adopted the appearance of a woman," the charges state.

An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for Christian.