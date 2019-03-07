SALT LAKE CITY — It’s the weekend before St. Patrick’s Day, which means it’s a good time to refine your cultural and artistic tastes before parading the streets in green.

For those seeking beauty, Utah Opera’s rendition of Mozart’s “The Magic Flute,” Metropolitan Ballet’s “Romeo and Juliet” and the African Children’s Choir’s performances are sure to expand your soul into previously unexplored dimensions.

Looking for some fun? Cirque du Soleil is bringing fire and ice to Salt Lake City — literally. Similarly, Disney fans are sure to enjoy Disney on Ice’s “Dare to Dream” tour featuring princes and princesses, old and new.

Truly — there’s something here for everybody.

African Children’s Choir

Provided by the African Children's Choir The African Children's Choir, shown here recording a performance, will be performing at locations in Salt Lake City and Sandy on March 8 and 10.

A traveling humanitarian nonprofit organization, African Children’s Choir is bringing “vibrant, African-influenced” music to Utah, according to Tina Sipp, the choir's manager.

The choir helps children with vulnerable and impoverished backgrounds learn English, see different parts of the world and set their sights on high-reaching ambitions. Following the tour, African Children’s Choir funds the entirety of a child’s education through post-secondary school.

“I think our performances connect with Western audiences because there's something in us that longs for the deeper things, the non-tangibles — joy and resiliency — and I think the children (in our choir) touch that chord," Sipp told the Deseret News. “Honestly, I think the program is good, but at the end of the night what people have been magnetized by is the spirit of the children.”

March 8, 7 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 1090 S. State St., free, donations accepted (africanchildrenschoir.com).

Mozart’s ‘The Magic Flute’

Based on a libretto by Emanuel Schikaneder, “Mozart’s unique opera blends myth, magic and music to deliver its life-affirming message that love conquers all,” Utah Opera’s website said.

Set in a magical fantasy land, “The Magic Flute” portrays the dramatized journey of prince Tamino and his sidekick as they set out to rescue princess Pamina with nothing more than enchanted musical instruments — a flute, and a set of bells. A story of "trial, virtue, and charity," according to Utah Opera's website, "The Magic Flute" brings Mozart's classic opera pieces to life.

March 9-17, dates and times vary, Capitol Theatre, 50 W. 200 South, $29-$108 for general, $15 for students (801-533-6683, utahopera.org).

‘Romeo and Juliet’ by Utah Metropolitan Ballet

A classic tale of love and miscommunication, Utah Metropolitan Ballet is bringing "Romeo and Juliet" to the stage at Provo's Covey Center for the Arts. Set to the music of Sergei Prokofiev, Utah Metropolitan Ballet's production of "Romeo and Juliet" is sure to be a lively classic.

March 8-9, 7:30 p.m.; March 9, 2 p.m., Covey Center, 425 W. Center St., Provo, $17 (801-852-7007, coveycenter.org).

Cirque du Soleil’s ‘Crystal: A Breakthrough Ice Experience’

Figure skating meets acrobatics in Cirque du Soleil's "Crystal: a Breakthrough Experience." Figure skaters and acrobats test the limits of their physical bodies with advanced tricks and show-stopping choreography. The ice — or the "crystal" — we hear, adds a particular artistic element to the show that takes typical Cirque to a whole new level.

March 8-9, 7:30 p.m.; March 9, 4 p.m.; March 10, 1:30 p.m., Maverik Center, 3200 S. Decker Lake Dr., West Valley City, $45-$125; parking is $10 per vehicle (801-988-8800, maverikcenter.com).

Disney on Ice’s ‘Dare to Dream’

Add some magic to your weekend. In Disney on Ice’s “Dare to Dream," classic Disney characters — princesses, princes and animate objects — take to the ice to profess their dreams and aspirations. The show is full of effects, spectacles and wholesome storylines to lift the spirits of adults and children alike. Come see Moana, Rapunzel, Elsa, and more take the ice!

March 8-10, 7 p.m.; March 9-10, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., Vivint Arena, 301 W. South Temple, $10-$130+ (801-325-7528, vivintarena.com).

Jeff Kavanaugh, Provided by Feld Media Disney on Ice performs a song from "Frozen" in their "Dare to Dream" production, which comes to Vivint Arena March 7-10.

Old Capitol Storytelling Festival

Interested in Utah history? Taking place at locations in rural Utah and Nevada, the Old Capitol Storytelling festival is all about exploring Utah's history in the 1850s, including its "prehistoric past, indigenous peoples, and contemporary concerns." With 11 concerts, 21 educational outreach assemblies and two storytelling contests, the Old Capitol Storytelling festival plans to educate its attendees on Utah's history overtime.

March 8-10, times vary, Utah locations are Garrison, EskDale, Fillmore and Delta; Nevada locations are Ely and Baker, free-$5 (435-743-5316, oldcapitolstoryfest.com).