SALT LAKE CITY — Disney CEO Bob Iger announced the opening dates for the upcoming “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge” theme parks.

Iger said that the park will open at Disneyland on May 31 and at Walt Disney World on Aug. 29.

Iger announced the dates at the annual meeting of shareholders in St. Louis, Missouri, according to Good Morning America.

The parks will open earlier than expected. Most considered them to open during the summer and fall.

The park will contain two different areas or rides, including the Rise of Resistance, where guests can either battle as the First Order or the Resistance.

There’s also Millenium Falcon: Smugglers Run, where guests literally take control of the Millennium Falcon.

