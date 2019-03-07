ST. GEORGE — A St. George man has been charged with raping a young girl.

Alexander Franco Valderrama, 37, was charged Thursday in 5th District Court with rape of a child and aggravated sexual abuse of a child, both first-degree felonies. His initial appearance in court is scheduled for Friday.

On Feb. 21, a 9-year-old girl told workers at the Children's Justice Center that she was sexually assaulted a year ago by a family friend, according to a probable cause statement.

Valderrama, who told authorities his name was Felix Martin-Fabian, was interviewed on Wednesday and arrested after allegedly confessing to the crimes, according to court records.