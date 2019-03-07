SALT LAKE CITY — Last month, we told you about new clues indicating which era and what stories Amazon’s “Lord of the Rings” series would likely focus on.

Now there are new details this morning that imply the plot will take place on a grander scale than previously imagined and may likely follow the rise of Sauron.

Warning: “Lord of the Rings” canon spoilers ahead.

What happened: New maps tweeted from Amazon’s “Lord of the Rings” Twitter account today suggest the series will take place 3,000 years earlier than the original trilogy and during the Second Age of Middle-earth.

One Ring to rule them all, One Ring to find them, One Ring to bring them all, and in the darkness bind them, In the Land of Mordor where the Shadows lie. #LOTRonPrime pic.twitter.com/7TuQh7gRPD — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) March 7, 2019

It was initially reported that the “Lord of the Rings” series would focus on a young Aragorn, but these new maps indicate that it will take place long before Aragorn was born.

The Second Age: During the Second Age of Middle-earth, the greatest civilization of men thrived on the Atlantis-like island Númenor, which later fell to destruction, according to the wiki Tolkien Gateway.

The Second Age saw the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron in Middle-earth, the forging of the One Ring and the "Last Alliance of Elves and Men." It also saw the events that culminated in the battle with Sauron and the One Ring finding its way to the realms of hobbits and men, according to Newsweek.

Welcome to the Second Age: https://t.co/Tamd0oRgTw — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) March 7, 2019

The rings: One interesting theory going around the web is that the show’s inclusion of the phrase “One Ring to rule them all, One Ring to bring them all” in their recent tweet implies the show may focus on some of the other rings forged alongside the One Ring.

Amazon’s “Lord of the Rings” series is slated to run for five seasons and arrive sometime in 2021, according to SyFyWire.