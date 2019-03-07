SOUTH JORDAN — A staff member at a youth residential treatment facility in Salt Lake County has been charged with having illegal relations with a teenage girl.

Viliami Livai, 24, of West Valley City, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with unlawful sexual contact with a minor, a third-degree felony, and enticing a minor, a class A misdemeanor.

In December, a 17-year-old girl who lives at a residential treatment facility said Livai — a staff member at the facility — had sexual contact with her while she was allowed to visit her sister's house, according to charging documents. Livavi sent her a message on Snapchat telling her to sneak out of her sister's house and meet him, the charges state.

Livai admitted "flirting" with the girl, who has since turned 18, but said "he agreed to meet up with (her) because he believed she was suicidal," according to charging documents. He then admitted that to "encouraging" the girl to take off her clothes, the charges state.