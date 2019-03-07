SALT LAKE CITY — “Fortnite” released its second week of season eight challenges on Thursday, and completing them will earn you a banner icon.

“Fortnite” is a battle royale game that releases weekly challenges to keep gamers hooked through a season of gameplay. Seasons last about 10 weeks or so. Completing the challenges will help you climb the game’s “tiers,” which helps you unlock multiple rewards, like character skins, dance moves and other items.

When you complete the challenges, the game will give you an extra loading screen challenge. For example, last week, the game offered a loading screen that revealed where you could find a hidden battle star, which automatically upgrades you a full tier.

However: For the second week, the loading screen will unlock you a free banner icon. These icons serve as avatars in the game next to your user name.

The screen: The loading screen for week two shows characters soaring inside of the game’s new volcano. You can see the banner icon on the upper left side above shattered eggs shells, according to Fortnite Intel.

Tip: You’ll want to drop down into the volcano to find the banner icon. You may want to play Team Rumble for this icon since there will be fewer competitors around you.