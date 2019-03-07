It was a good week to be football coach Kyle Whittingham, who inked a contract extension that will keep him on Utah's sideline through the 2023 season. Twenty-two wins shy of becoming the Utes’ all-time winningest coach, Whittingham will look to pick up some additional W's en route to defending Utah's Pac-12 South division title. Ute Insiders Dirk Facer, Brad Rock and Trent Wood discuss Whittingham’s new deal and what to watch for during spring camp, which opened Monday. There are new faces and holes to fill. They also break down the Runnin' Utes' final week of the regular season. Can they beat the Trojans and Bruins at home and lock up a first-round bye in next week’s Pac-12 tourney? That and more on this week’s episode.

