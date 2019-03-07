DRAPER — The Utah National Guard is preparing for an upcoming training event with a 900-mile convoy involving at least a dozen military vehicles traveling around the state Friday through Sunday.

The Utah Highway Patrol, which is helping coordinate the convoy along with the Utah Department of Transportation, is asking motorists to be alert and drive safely around the convoy, as the vehicles are large, slow moving and have significant blind spots. In addition, the vehicles may not signal lane change intentions in a traditional manner.

Motorists are also being asked to avoid entering the convoy between vehicles and use extreme caution when passing. According to the UDOT, a passenger vehicle should allow at least one car length for every 10 miles per hour before passing a truck.