SALT LAKE CITY — "Fortnite" released its second battle of challenges for season 8 on Thursday morning, and one of them will have you running across the map.

"Fortnite" is a free-to-play battle royale game that has new "seasons" every 90 days or so centered around a theme. Each season, the game releases new weekly challenges for gamers to complete, which helps them unlock new rewards, character skins, dance moves and more.

Season 8 began last week with a group of challenges that included finding pirate camps and volcano vents, which are both connected to the new season's volcano and pirate themes.

Week two: One of the challenges this week tasks gamers to visit the farthest north, south, east and west points of the map, which have all been marked with little compass signs in the game.

To complete the challenge, you'll need to visit all four of the locations.

Where to go: Here's where you'll want to go to complete this challenge, according to Games Radar.

North: Visit the C1 space on your map grid, which is at a small tip just outside Junk Junction.

Visit the C1 space on your map grid, which is at a small tip just outside Junk Junction. South: Visit the F10 grid space just south of Lucky Landing.

Visit the F10 grid space just south of Lucky Landing. East: Head to grid J6, which is close to the broken down luxury home outside of Lonely Lodge.

Head to grid J6, which is close to the broken down luxury home outside of Lonely Lodge. West: Head over to A5, which is just off the side of Snobby Shores.

Good news: Thankfully, you don't have to visit them in one single match. In previous "Fortnite" challenges, gamers were asked to visit different spots in one match. So that's a bit of a reprieve for your average game.