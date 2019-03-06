NEW ORLEANS — The Jazz redeemed themselves after Monday's disappointing loss at home with a big 114-104 win on the road against the Pelicans tonight.

Here are three takeaways from the game.

The Jazz defense returned to form, holding the Pelicans well below their season average in points, though this was likely aided by Anthony Davis’ limited minutes, which has become the norm following his trade request. The Jazz created a lot of their own opportunities by forcing 18 turnovers. In a focused effort, they held New Orleans to 54 points in the paint, a noticeable improvement over Monday’s meeting. Julius Randle led New Orleans with 23 points.

The starters for the Jazz carried the load, especially the big guys. Derrick Favors led the team with 25 points, shooting 9 of 11 from the floor and a perfect 6 of 6 from the line. Rudy Gobert played tough in the paint all night, scoring 22 points and blocking three shots. His team-leading 13 rebounds push him past John Stockton for the fourth most rebounds all-time by any Jazz player. Joe Ingles recorded 10 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds.

The Jazz improve to 37-27 on the season, winning five of their last six games. They sit at 7.0 games back, alone in sixth place in the Western Conference with 18 games remaining in the season. Though almost certainly out of contention for first, the Jazz are only 2.0 games back from third in the West and a late-season surge could grant them home-court advantage in the early stages of the playoffs.

Next three games

— Friday, March 8, at Memphis (26-40), 6 p.m.

— Monday, March 11, vs. Oklahoma City (39-25), 7 p.m.

— Wednesday, March 13, at Phoenix (14-51), 8 p.m.