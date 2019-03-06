STANSBURY PARK, Tooele County — Authorities have identified a 37-year-old woman killed last week when a large boulder rolled on top of her while hiking at Stansbury Island.

Sarah Knight, from the Salt Lake area, was hiking down a trail Saturday afternoon and was on the boulder when it moved and trapped her. The woman then fell forward and the boulder somehow rolled on top of her, said Tooele County Sheriff's Lt. Travis Scharmann.

Knight was with her husband and friend when the accident occurred.

The slick conditions made the steep terrain more dangerous, Scharmann said. "With as slick as it is, I wouldn't be up here hiking."

But he said police have not seen an accident of this kind happen before in the area.

"This is a normal area for people to come up hiking so this is just an unfortunate accident," Scharmann said.

Officials recovered Knight's body later Saturday night.