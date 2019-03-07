SALT LAKE CITY — “Captain Marvel” turned one of the most fundamental elements of the Captain Marvel comics on its head.

As I wrote about in my explainer on the character, the original comic version of the superhero Captain Marvel was a Kree alien named Mar-Vell, who was sent to Earth to serve as its protector (there’s a longer and more complicated story you can read from Marvel). Mar-Vell went on to save the planet for years before succumbing to cancer.

However, in the “Captain Marvel” movie, Mar-Vell is actually a woman, played by Annette Bening.

Bening plays multiple characters throughout the film, including the Supreme Intelligence — a deity-like artificial intelligence — and Dr. Lawson. In the film, Carol Danvers seeks out Lawson to try to understand her past.

In the comics, the original Captain Marvel, who has the name Mar-Vell, is known on Earth as Dr. Walter Lawson.

It’s a twist that comic book fans will pick up on the second that Lawson is referenced in the movies. Those who haven’t read the comics will miss the mention, of course. You can read more about Mar-Vell in my explainer.

Interestingly, Mar-Vell and Danvers aren’t the only Captain Marvels to appear in the film.

As we highlighted before the film, Akira Akbar plays Monica Rambeau, the daughter of Maria Rambeau, in the movie. Monica Rambeau went on to become Captain Marvel in the comic book series, albeit for only a short time.