SALT LAKE CITY — “Captain Marvel” has a pretty direct connection to “Avengers: Endgame.”

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been waiting for “Captain Marvel” since the end of “Avengers: Infinity War,” when Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) pulls out a two-way beeper and sends a distress signal to Captain Marvel.

So it’s no surprise that the upcoming “Captain Marvel” film ties into the upcoming “Avengers: Endgame.”

Though the story itself doesn’t directly connect, one of the post-credit scenes ties directly into the storyline we expect to see in “Avengers: Endgame.” Without giving away too much, the end-credits scene for "Captain Marvel" could serve as an opening scene for "Endgame."

More importantly, “Captain Marvel” serves as an origin story for Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) and her ability to control her superpowers. If she’s going to be involved in trying to stop Thanos (Josh Brolin), then having control of her powers is more important than anything else.

If we’re talking timeline, “Avengers: Endgame” will likely feature scenes from immediately after “Infinity War,” which took place in 2018. Some rumors suggest “Endgame” could feature a time jump (but that might not be true).

“Captain Marvel” takes place in ‘90s. So we’re talking a near-20-year gap between the events of “Captain Marvel” and the upcoming “Endgame.”