SALT LAKE CITY — Films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe have made an industry out of post-credit scenes.

And “Captain Marvel,” which will hit theaters on Friday, is no different. It has two scenes, one after the first section of the credits and one after the full credit roll.

The upcoming film, which will be an origin story for the Captain Marvel hero, has been hyped for more than a year. After all, “Avengers: Infinity War” ended with a wink and nod to the Captain Marvel logo, hyping fans that Captain Marvel would be the Avengers’ answer to the evil and mighty Thanos (Josh Brolin).

Indeed, Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) will return to the big screen when “Endgame” hits theaters, according to the post-credit scenes. And the first scene gives us a clue as to how she fits into the plot.

has a direct connection to the overall “Avengers: Endgame” story. It’s not a passing glance of a scene either. There’s plenty of dialogue and information that fans will be dissecting for the month and a half we have before “Endgame.” The second post-credit scene plays on a joke from earlier in the movie. However, it also sets up some stuff from the original films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. You could say it’s what kicks the Avengers Initiative into action.

That’s all we’ll say for now. We’ll have more information once the film drops and fans begin to explore the references inside each of those scenes.