SALT LAKE CITY — With the session deadline now one week away, lawmakers in the House are expected to take up floor debate on HB441, the sweeping proposal to change Utah's sales and income taxes, including taxing services that are now exempt from taxation.

The House is slated to convene at 10 a.m. Thursday and the tax bill sits atop the reading board.

Other issues expected to be discussed at the Statehouse during the day include:

The Senate Business and Labor Committee has two tobacco bills scheduled for hearing. HB274 would move e-cigarettes out of convenience stores and into tobacco shops. HB324 would raise the age to use tobacco to 21.

The Senate Health and Human Services Committee has HB317, which would increase penalties for prohibited acts related to a controlled substance when committed in or on the grounds of a homeless shelter.

The Senate Judiciary, Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Committee is reviewing HB136, which would prohibit an abortion from being performed after the unborn child reaches 18 weeks gestational age.

Here's what happened on March 6, the 37th day of the 2019 session: