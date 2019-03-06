SALT LAKE CITY — The House has passed SB151, which requires statewide voter initiatives to state clearly how much they would cost and where the funding will come from.

The House sponsor of the bill, Rep. Cory Maloy, R-Lehi, said it would bring fiscal responsibility and transparency to statewide ballot initiatives.

In a Senate committee meeting, voter confusion over Proposition 3 was cited as a reason for recommending this bill.

Rep. LaWanna “Lou” Shurtliff, D-Ogden, spoke against the bill saying Utah is probably the hardest state to get initiatives on the ballot. She said the bill is saying the Legislature won't listen to their constituents.

"We’re just doing a little bit more, and a little bit more, and a little bit more to make sure that the people’s voice is silenced. I don’t think it’s fair," Shirtliff said.

SB151, which passed the House 54-16, will go back to the Senate for a vote on technical changes made to the bill. The bill passed the Senate with a 25-0 vote.