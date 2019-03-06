Twelve Utah based companies were at the Capitol for Clean Energy Business Day to promote the clean energy industry in Utah on Wednesday. The Legislature, which will wrap up its annual 45-day session on March 14, last week passed HB218, which requires the latest energy efficiency standards in construction of new commercial buildings after July 1, a move advocates say represents a big win for cleaner air.

