In a new piece published by Elle magazine, Taylor Swift got personal about that infamous Kim Kardashian feud, how she feels about the current political landscape and some of her personal fears, hopes and growth as an artist.

Swift’s feud with Kim Kardashian and Kanye

Swift, who turns 30-years-old in December, shared with Elle 30 life lessons she’s learned, including how she felt when a feud between her and Kim Kardashian over one of Kanye West’s lyrics went viral in 2016.

While Swift reportedly gave West permission to use her name in his song “Famous,” she said she didn’t know what the lyrics said (they mention, in less kind terms, that West made Swift famous). Kardashian, who’s married to West, took to social media to contradict Swift, repeatedly referring to the artist as a snake, according to Us Magazine.

“A few years ago, someone started an online hate campaign by calling me a snake on the internet,” Swift wrote in Elle. “The fact that so many people jumped on board with it led me to feeling lower than I’ve ever felt in my life.”

Swift said she moved past that moment by “learning to laugh.” On tour for her album “Reputation,” which referenced her Kim K. and Kanye feud in song multiple times, Swift used snake imagery to poke fun at Kardashian’s comments.

“I can’t tell you how hard I had to keep from laughing every time my 63-foot inflatable cobra named Karyn appeared onstage in front of 60,000 screaming fans,” Swift said.

She added, “It would be nice if we could get an apology from people who bully us, but maybe all I’ll ever get is the satisfaction of knowing I could survive it, and thrive in spite of it.”

Swift on politics

Swift spoke up in Elle about something that she’s been criticized for staying silent on in the past: politics.

While other artists frequently use their social media and touring platforms to voice political opinions, Swift has remained largely neutral, a move some have said “does make her stand out— but not in a good way,” according to NBC News.

“I’m finding my voice in terms of politics,” Swift said. “I took a lot of time educating myself on the political system and the branches of government that are signing off on bills that affect our day-to-day life. I saw so many issues that put our most vulnerable citizens at risk, and felt like I had to speak up to try and help make a change.”

Back in October, Swift took to Instagram to tell her fans she would not be endorsing U.S. Senate candidate Marsha Blackburn (R-Tennessee) in the midterm elections, an uncommon move for the artist.

I’m writing this post about the upcoming midterm elections on November 6th, in which I’ll be voting in the state of Tennessee. In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now. I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country. I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent. I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love. Running for Senate in the state of Tennessee is a woman named Marsha Blackburn. As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn. Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me. She voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape. She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to marry. These are not MY Tennessee values. I will be voting for Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives. Please, please educate yourself on the candidates running in your state and vote based on who most closely represents your values. For a lot of us, we may never find a candidate or party with whom we agree 100% on every issue, but we have to vote anyway. So many intelligent, thoughtful, self-possessed people have turned 18 in the past two years and now have the right and privilege to make their vote count. But first you need to register, which is quick and easy to do. October 9th is the LAST DAY to register to vote in the state of TN. Go to vote.org and you can find all the info. Happy Voting! 🗳😃🌈

Blackburn released several campaign ads expressing her support for Donald Trump, including an ad referring to members of the migrant caravan as “gang members, known criminals, people from the Middle East, possibly even terrorists.”

Swift said, “Only as someone approaching 30 did I feel informed enough to speak about it to my 114 million followers. Invoking racism and provoking fear through thinly veiled messaging is not what I want from our leaders, and I realized that it actually is my responsibility to use my influence against that disgusting rhetoric.”

Swift said she plans on doing “more to help” as the 2020 presidential election approaches.

Read the rest of Swift’s Elle piece here.

