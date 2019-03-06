SALT LAKE CITY — The new “Star Wars” film is going to blow people away; at least that’s what Oscar Isaac has to say about it.

What happened: In an interview with The Associated Press Monday, Isaac commented on what it was like to film “Star Wars: Episode IX.”

“It was the most fun it's been,” Isaac said. “There was just an energy and a looseness and excitement to the whole production.”

Isaac added, “Knowing that this was the conclusion of not only our time there but the nine stories, these nine episodes of the Skywalker saga, it's incredible. And I think people are gonna be just blown away.”

It isn’t the first time Isaac has commented about the film in recent months. Isaac told USA Today in October that members of the Resistance “are guerrilla fighters, adhering closer to something like the Revolutionary War fighters or even the guerrillas in Cuba with Che … It's that kind of ragged at this point.”

“It is a war movie,” Isaac told USA Today. “I mean, above and beyond, it is a movie about warriors.”

Other comments about the film

The absence of both a trailer and a title for the new film have created a bit of a dip in excitement for fans wondering when we’ll hear anything about “Episode IX.” Isaac’s hype for the film might be something to hang on to, as might director J.J. Abrams comments about it.

Abrams recently commented on “Episode IX,” saying, “The story of Rey and Poe and Finn and Kylo Ren … their story continues in a way that I couldn’t be more excited about and cannot wait for people to see.”

Fans will see if Isaac's and Abrams’ comments prove true when the film releases on Dec. 20.