WOODS CROSS — A man who police said was in life-threatening condition after being punched outside a Woods Cross motel has died.

Tilman Bitsoie, 45, of Arizona, was taken to a local hospital late Monday after police say he was punched by Ross Alan Letham, 31, at the InTown Suites Extended Stay Motel, 635 S. 700 West. Bitsoie died from his injuries Tuesday night, according to Woods Cross police.

Letham, who was originally booked into the Davis County Jail for investigation of aggravated assault with serious bodily injury, was being held on Wednesday for investigation of manslaughter.

Late Monday night, Letham confronted Bitsoie in the hallway of the motel and told him to "keep it down," according to a jail booking report.

Later, while Bitsoie was outside smoking, Letham "again confronted him and was threatening to fight him. At some point the suspect punched the victim who went down and went unconscious," the report states.

Bitsoie was punched in the head, and his head then hit the ground when he fell, according to police.

"We have now been told the victim is most likely not going to survive," police wrote in the report.

Police say Bitsoie was in Utah for work. Letham has a lengthy criminal history of mainly drug-related crimes, according to court records.