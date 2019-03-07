I'm a fourth-generational Utahn. My family came across this country as Latter-day Saints to find a new home where they could live out their ideals.

This nation is founded upon immigration, and the border wall destroys that image that America has always had in the world. The border wall is only an image of anti-immigration and racism, as the majority of illegal immigrants are people who arrive legally and then overstay.

A bill was passed by Congress to reopen the government without a border wall, and it should stay that way.

Duncan DeNiro

South Jordan