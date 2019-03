Our nation is facing much larger problems than this immigration "crisis."

We can't afford this useless wall. We need to direct those funds to more pertinent issues, like fixing our aging infrastructure or the Flint water crisis in Michigan. Most Americans are immigrants, so why should we push out people just like you and me? Not just because we're all not native to the region — like the small percentage of indigenous people left in our nation — but because we're all human.

Hannah Wolfson

Sandy