BRIGHAM CITY — A man accused of stabbing his wife to death before turning the knife on himself has been formally charged.

Jose Gutierrez-Torres, 39, of Tremonton, was charged Wednesday in Box Elder County's 1st District Court with murder, a first-degree felony, and possession of a weapon by a restricted person, a class A misdemeanor.

Sunday morning, Gutierrez-Torres called his brother-in-law and "told him that he had done something stupid and that he needed medical (attention) and that his wife needed medical as well," according to a Box Elder County Jail report.

Gutierrez-Torres first called about midnight and allegedly said he was going to "join" another relative who had passed away a week earlier. About 5:45 a.m., family members got another call from Gutierrez-Torres "who stated 'they are dying' and (family members) could hear Maria groaning in the background," according to the report.

The brother-in-law called the Box Elder County Sheriff's Office, which responded along with Tremonton police to the unincorporated area of Bothwell.

The body of Maria de Jesus Cervantes, 53, was found in a bedroom with stab wounds to her neck, the report states.

"All the evidence indicates the decedent was murdered by Jose, who then attempted to take his own life by repeatedly slashing his own throat," police wrote in the report.

Gutierrez-Torres was also hospitalized with stab injuries.