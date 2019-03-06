FRUITLAND, Duchesne County — Two people were killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash in Duchesne County, troopers said.

The crash occurred on U.S. 40 near Strawberry Reservoir, the Utah Highway Patrol said.

The road was expected remain closed in the area to traffic as troopers investigated the crash.

One lane remained open to westbound traffic but was expected to close "intermittently," troopers said, cautioning drivers to expect delays in the area.

Additional details about the crash and the two people killed were not immediately available.

This story will be updated.