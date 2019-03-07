SALT LAKE CITY — A character missing from the previous "Avengers: Infinity War" movie made his reappearance in an "Avengers: Endgame" trailer, and few people even realized it.

Back during the Super Bowl, an "Avengers: Endgame" trailer showed a line of Avengers walking inside the superhero team's headquarters. Many fans thought the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) appeared in the line of heroes.

But one fan on Reddit shared the photo with increase brightness and added a frame-by-frame shot to show that the actual character is Ronin/Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner).

As you can see, Captain America (Chris Evans) leads the pack with Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) and Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) walking behind them. Now, it's clear War Machine (Don Cheadle) is walking next to Ronin (Renner).

See the photo below:

Ronin: So who is Ronin? As I reported back at the time of the first "Endgame" trailer, Ronin is the alter-ego of Hawkeye. See, Clint Barton had used Hawkeye until he died. When someone else took up the name, Barton returned and decided to use a new nickname from a separate fallen adventure named Ronin.

Missing: Still, it's clear there's a wide gap between War Machine/Ronin and Ant-Man, indicating there's another hero in this shot who has been edited out, according to ComicBook.com.

There are some ongoing theories the character missing might be Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) or the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), according to Uproxx.