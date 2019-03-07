SALT LAKE CITY — There will soon only be one Blockbuster store left in the entire planet.

Right now, there are two Blockbuster stores remaining throughout the world. As we've covered before, there's one store in Bend, Oregon. The other is currently in Morley, a suburb of Perth, Australia.

But apparently, the Australia store is due to shut down soon, according to Mashable.

The store's co-owner, Lyn Borszeky, told the Australian Associated Press that the store will close down due to the rise of Netflix and streaming services.

"We put in a pretty good effort to be the last one in Australia, I suppose, but it was going to happen eventually and now is the time," she said.

That means the Bend, Oregon, store will soon be the only one left in the entire world. And the store couldn't be more excited (oddly).

"We just got off the phone with an Australian radio station. The last Blockbuster in Australia is closing at the end of this month making our Bend Oregon Store the Last Blockbuster on the Planet!!!!"

Borszeky told Community News last year that she had customers who wanted her to keep the store open.