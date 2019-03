SALT LAKE CITY — Jeopardy! Host Alex Trebek just revealed that he has Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

He said, "I'm going to fight this. And I'm going to keep working."

Trebek is 78 years old, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Social media cheered for Trebek, hoping he can fight the cancer diagnosis.

Fight the good fight, Alex. https://t.co/sOIL4USkTN — Alex Fitzpatrick (@AlexJamesFitz) March 6, 2019

Best wishes to a guy who has always been a class act and belongs on the Mount Rushmore of game show hosts. https://t.co/eM5g0gZGe5 — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) March 6, 2019

good luck alex. I believe we are still very far from your final jeopardy https://t.co/i0jii52oEj — tc (@chillmage) March 6, 2019

You can fight this Alex! https://t.co/b4KNPytr1j — Nick Bannin (@nickbannin) March 6, 2019

Oh no! He was so gracious and funny when I did "Washington Celebrity" (presumably they needed another woman) Jeopardy. Wore a little custom warmup jacket. https://t.co/IKhRI4J3WF — Lizzie O'Leary (@lizzieohreally) March 6, 2019

Prayers to Alex Trebek and his family.🙏🏻🙏🏻

Alex Trebek diagnosed with Stage IV pancreatic cancer https://t.co/kAoKbqNpLA — Lauren Peikoff (@laurenpeikoff) March 6, 2019

Alex Trebeck posts a compelling and yes...humorous video explaining his diagnosis of Stage 4 #PancreaticCancer and how he plans to fight it https://t.co/oKIoPHfQsg — Avis Favaro (@CTV_AvisFavaro) March 6, 2019

We are all pulling for Alex Trebek who just revealed he has stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He vows to fight this and to keep working. We're with you, Alex. — David Muir (@DavidMuir) March 6, 2019