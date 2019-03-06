PROVO — BYU coach Dave Rose announced Wednesday the addition of a guard to next year’s roster.

Taylor Miller, a 6-foot-2 guard from Las Vegas, has been practicing with the team since January after returning from a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to North Carolina in December and enrolling at BYU.

Prior to his mission, Miller starred at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas, leading the state of Nevada in scoring, averaging 27 points per game. He also averaged 3.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 3.3 steals per contest.

Miller earned USA Today and NevadaPreps.com all-state first-team honors and he played for the Las Vegas Prospects during the AAU season.

As a junior, Miller averaged 14.2 points and received All-Southwest Division and All-Sunset Region Team recognition while leading Palo Verde to the Nevada Division I state championship game.

Before his mission, Miller signed with Southern Utah University.