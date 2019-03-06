SALT LAKE CITY — Former President Barack Obama revisited some of the highs and lows of his political career at the Qualtrics X4 Summit Wednesday and even slipped in a few sly, but good spirited jabs at the current White House resident to a packed Salt Lake audience.

The former president encouraged attendees, many of whom represent some of the biggest businesses in the country, to build the best support teams they can to get to the best solutions, as Obama said he worked to do as leader of the country.

"(Don't be) afraid to resort to gathering people that have greater experience than you do," Obama said. "I was good at making sure that the people who are working for me, with me, were there for the right reasons and there was a core integrity to what they were doing."

Obama lamented what he described as the polarization of American society, but expressed his hope that individuals can collectively put aside partisan leanings and instead recognize that "what we have in common matters more."

He also made note of the current Beltway political mayhem and how, perhaps, it may have been avoided.

"If you can build a culture where it's about solving the problem, or getting the work done, as opposed to who’s getting the credit or 'how much money am I making out of this' or what have you, that builds a transparency that allows for good decision-making," Obama said. "Because there’s clarity about the goals and objectives and values at the heart of the organization.

"And it also means that you don’t have big scandals and indictments."

Other speakers at the Salt Palace on Wednesday included Virgin Group founder Richard Branson, movie star and tech investor Ashton Kutcher and Qualtrics co-founder and CEO Ryan Smith.

This story will be updated with additional information.