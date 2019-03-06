SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah ski team is looking for another championship. The 11-time NCAA champion Utes will be striving for their first team NCAA title since 2017 when they compete in the NCAA Skiing Championship on March 6-9. Last year, the Utes finished in fourth place at the NCAAs. The 2019 NCAA championship will be held in Stowe, Vermont, at the Trapp Family Lodge and Stowe Mountain Resort.

Utah qualified the maximum number of 12 skiers allowed to compete in the championship. The other schools that qualified 12 skiers are Colorado, Dartmouth, Denver, Middlebury and New Mexico. The Utes qualified three skiers each for men’s and women’s Alpine, and men’s and women’s Nordic.

Competing in men’s Alpine skiing for the Utes will be Addison Dvoracek, Joachim Bakken Lien and Mark Engle, while Eirin Linnea Engeset, Roni Remme and Kristine Fausa Aasberg will represent the Utes in the women’s Alpine. Logan Diekmann, Ola Jordheim and Maximilian Bie will compete in men’s Nordic and Guro Jordheim, Julia Richter and Karianne Moe will participate in women’s Nordic for the U.

Westminster College, which qualified two skiers for men’s Alpine (Martin Arene and Mikkel Wahl) and three skiers for women’s Alpine (Giulia Lorini, Anika Angriman and Anne-Solene Bregou), is the sole Utah college besides the University of Utah that qualified skiers for the NCAA championship.

The NCAA championships start with freestyle at 8 a.m. MST on Wednesday. The giant slalom races are on Thursday starting at 7 a.m. MST, followed by classical races on Friday at 8 a.m. MST. The championships conclude with slalom races on Saturday at 7 a.m. MST.

All of the events are available to live stream on NCAA.com.