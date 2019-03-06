SALT LAKE CITY — “Fortnite” gamers are instantly dying in the game due to a fork knife.
Gamers have complained that they are instantly dying when they stop on a new spot in “Fortnite” that is shaped like a fork and a knife.Comment on this story
The location, which is just outside Fatal Fields, “is a large indent on the ground where a chest can be found. Currently, there’s a strange bug there that makes it so that anyone who steps on a particular tile will instantly get killed by the map,” according to Polygon.
Here’s what it looks like:
Epic Games said it would fix the problem “shortly.”
Context: Teens have often joked about “Fortnite” in the past, calling it “Fork Knife.” Epic Games jumped in on the joke and has created in-game references to the “fork knife” title. Previously, the game included a Fork Knife truck. This year, there’s this new fork knife landscape spot.