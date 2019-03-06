SALT LAKE CITY — “Fortnite” gamers are instantly dying in the game due to a fork knife.

Gamers have complained that they are instantly dying when they stop on a new spot in “Fortnite” that is shaped like a fork and a knife.

The location, which is just outside Fatal Fields, “is a large indent on the ground where a chest can be found. Currently, there’s a strange bug there that makes it so that anyone who steps on a particular tile will instantly get killed by the map,” according to Polygon.

Here’s what it looks like:

There's currently an instant kill tile in the Fork Knife area north of Fatal Fields, be careful! #Fortnite



(h/t @heavyboss890) pic.twitter.com/l83RMsgpKG — Fortnite News - fnbr.news (@FortniteBR) March 6, 2019

Epic Games said it would fix the problem “shortly.”

Beware the Fork Knife! We’re aware of an issue with players being eliminated when walking around the Fork Knife near Fatal Fields.



We’ll be releasing a fix for this issue shortly. pic.twitter.com/15D0Ud6TCg — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 6, 2019

Context: Teens have often joked about “Fortnite” in the past, calling it “Fork Knife.” Epic Games jumped in on the joke and has created in-game references to the “fork knife” title. Previously, the game included a Fork Knife truck. This year, there’s this new fork knife landscape spot.